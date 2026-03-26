Please use the link below to sign the letter - it takes only a few seconds and Albany votes next week.

https://tinyurl.com/aflciofix6letter

The difference between Tiers 4 and 6, when benefits and returns on contributions are combined, can be over $1 million per teacher. The AFL CIO put together a great letter to send to representatives in Albany seeking for Tier 6 to achieve parity with Tier 4.

It takes only a few seconds to submit the letter. Just enter your name and address, and the letter is pre-populated and automatically sent to your elected representatives. Every letter counts!

Please click the link and share this message with 5 colleagues. Use the link or QR code below.

https://tinyurl.com/aflciofix6letter

It takes just seconds to submit - just enter your name and address and the form letter will automatically go to your local representatives.