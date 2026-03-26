30 Seconds for Our Pension - Up to $1 million, or more, per teacher.
URGENT Deadline - Albany votes on the budget in just ONE WEEK.
Please use the link below to sign the letter - it takes only a few seconds and Albany votes next week.
https://tinyurl.com/aflciofix6letter
The difference between Tiers 4 and 6, when benefits and returns on contributions are combined, can be over $1 million per teacher. The AFL CIO put together a great letter to send to representatives in Albany seeking for Tier 6 to achieve parity with Tier 4.
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It takes only a few seconds to submit the letter. Just enter your name and address, and the letter is pre-populated and automatically sent to your elected representatives. Every letter counts!
Please click the link and share this message with 5 colleagues. Use the link or QR code below.
https://tinyurl.com/aflciofix6letter
It takes just seconds to submit - just enter your name and address and the form letter will automatically go to your local representatives.
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What’s up with Dear Leader Mulgrew? Why isn’t he sending this out?